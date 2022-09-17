The applicants need to have passed the 10th standard or equivalent and acquired a one-year course certificate from ITI in the relevant trade.

The deadline to apply for the post of Constable (pioneer) has been extended by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The recruitment drive intends to fill 108 vacancies for the post of Constable.

Out of the 108 vacancies, 56 are for Constable (Carpenter), 31 posts for Constable (Mason), and 21 for Constable (Plumber). If you are interested, then you can apply through the official website of ITBP recruitment till 1 October.

The age limit of the candidates is 18 -30 years. The applicants must have passed their 10th standard or equivalent exam, and acquired a one-year course certificate from ITI in the relevant trade.

Steps to apply for the posts:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of ITBP recruitment, click on the link which reads, “NEW USER REGISTRATION”.

Step 2: After this, register yourself on the ITBP portal.

Step 3: Post registration, login using your credentials, and apply for the position that you want.

Step 4: Fill the application form properly, upload the asked documents, pay the application fee, and submit.

Step 5: Download your form, and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

Selection process:

The selection process consists of four phases.

Phase 1: The candidates will go through a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). If they qualify it, then they will need to go through Physical Standard Test (PST).

Phase 2: After qualifying PST, candidates will have to give a written examination.

Phase 3: After qualifying the phase 2, candidates will have to go through a trade test.

Phase 4: In the last phase, candidates will undergo document verification and medical exam.

Application fee:

Male candidates from unreserved/OBC/EWS category will have to pay the application fee of Rs. 100. Female applicants and those belonging to SC/ST and ex-servicemen category don’t need to pay the fee.

Pay scale:

The pay scale for the successful candidates will be Rs. 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

