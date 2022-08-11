ITBP 2022 Recruitment: Register for Assistant Commandant posts till 9 September

Those applying for the vacancies should not be more than 30 years of age as on 9 September 2022. They should also hold a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with the automobile as one of the main subjects

The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has opened its online application process for recruitment of Assistant Commandant (Transport). Candidates who are interested can apply for the vacancies on the official website- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The deadline to register for the post of Assistant Commandant is 9 September 2022. The ITBP aims to fill up a total of 11 vacancies through this recruitment campaign. Those applying for the vacancies should not be more than 30 years of age as on 9 September 2022. They should also hold a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with the automobile as one of the main subjects. Even those with Bachelor’s degree in Automobile Engineering from a recognised university or institution are eligible to apply. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before registering themselves for the post of Assistant Commandant (Transport).

Here are category-wise details of ITBP Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022: (Total- 11)

Unreserved category (UR): 6 posts

Scheduled Castes (SC): 1 vacancy

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 1 post

Other Backward Class (OBC): 2 vacancies

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 1 post

The official notice can be found on the ITBP's website.

Steps to apply for ITBP Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the “New User Registration” tab that is on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to fill up all the details and click on submit.

Step 4: Then log in and proceed with the ITBP application as asked.

Step 5: To complete the process, upload all compulsory documents, pay the requisite fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the ITBP Recruitment 2022 form for future reference

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category have to pay a registration fee of Rs 400. Female applicants and those belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen category are exempted from paying the fee.

For more details, keep a check on the official website of ITBP.

