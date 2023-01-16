ISRO Assistant recruitment: Application process ends today, here's how to apply

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)/ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) will today, 16 January end the application process for the vacancies of Junior Personal Assistant, Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, and Stenographer. Interested applicants should apply online. Candidates can pay the application fee till 18 January 2023. For all the above-mentioned posts, the candidates should be at least 28 years of age as on 9 January 2023. The maximum age limit for each of the vacancies is mentioned in the notification and prescribed as per the government norms. The selection of the candidates will take place through a written test followed by a skill test. The written test will take place at 11 venues: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Dehradun, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates will then be required to appear for the document verification round and medical test.

How to apply for ISRO vacancies?

Visit the official web portal.

Then go to the Career Tab.

Go to the link that reads “Advt No. ISRO:ICRB:02(A-JPA):2022 dated 20.12.2022 for recruitment to the post of Assistants/Upper Division Clerk and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer.”

Click on the link that reads “Click here to submit online application”.

Register and fill out your ISRO application form.

Submit the ISRO application form and download it.

Take a printout of the ISRO application form for future reference.

What is the application fee?

Candidates will be required to pay ₹100 as an application fee.

Aspirants should keep a check on the ISRO’s web portal for the latest updates related to the recruitment process.

