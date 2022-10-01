The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has begun the online application process for vacancies of General Manager, Additional General Manager, Chief Manager, and other posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at www.ireda.in. Applications received through any other means than online mode will not be accepted. The last date to submit the application forms is 21 October 2022.

“IREDA will not be responsible for any loss of communication letter/ e-mail sent, due to invalid / wrong e-mail id / wrong postal address/postal delay,” reads the official notice. Also, no request in this regard will be entertained further.

If a candidate wants to apply for more than one post, he/she must submit separate applications for each post(s). Through this recruitment drive, IREDA will fill up a total of 21 vacancies.

Read the notification here.

Vacancy Details (Total 21 vacancies)

Senior manager: 7 vacancies

General Manager: 5 vacancies

Deputy General Manager: 4 positions

Additional General Manager: 3 openings

Chief Manager: 2 posts

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the requirements like educational qualification, age, post-qualifications, and more to see if they are eligible. Those seeking reservation benefits must ensure that they are entitled to such reservations as per the rules.

Here’s how to apply for the IREDA recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IREDA at www.ireda.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the career tab that is on the IREDA homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the apply link and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Pay the fee and submit the IREDA recruitment 2022 application form.

Step 5: Take the hard copy of the IREDA recruitment 2022 form for future use.

Direct link.

While submitting the form, candidates have to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM/Internal candidates have been exempted from payment of the application fee.

In case of any query, candidates can call +91 70489 36810/+91 93106 11990/ +91 85957 50947 from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm on all working days (Monday to Friday). For any other requests, candidates can send an email to support@registernow.in.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.