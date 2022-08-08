IRCON International Recruitment 2022: Register for 31 Apprentice posts at ircon.org

Those applying for graduate apprentices’ posts should hold a degree or equivalent in engineering or technology streams. Aspirants applying for Technician (Diploma) Apprentice vacancies should possess a diploma or equivalent in engineering or technology streams

The Indian Railway Construction (IRCON) International Limited has invited applications from young and eligible candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Applicants can register themselves on the official website of IRCON at ircon.org. Those applying should note that the application process will end on 17 August 2022. Through this recruitment drive, IRCON International Limited aims to fill up a total of 31 posts in the organisation. “The company invites applications from eligible candidates for undergoing one-year apprenticeship training under Apprenticeship Act 1961 for Ircon’s projects all over India,” an official notice reads. The notice further mentions that no extension of training and employment will be provided after the completion of one-year training by IRCON. Before applying for the post applicants must read the official notification regarding all details on eligibility criteria, selection process, and others.

Vacancy Details: (Total 31)

For Graduate Apprentices- 19 Posts

Discipline: Civil (No of seats-12)

Electrical (No of seats-4)

S&T (No of seats-3)

For Technician (Diploma) Apprentices- 12 Posts

Discipline: Civil (No of seats-8)

Electrical (No of seats-2)

S&T (No of seats-2)

Find the official notice here

Aspirants should be between 18 and 30 years as on 1 August 2022 to be eligible for the IRCON Apprentice posts.

Educational Qualification: Those applying for graduate apprentices’ posts should hold a degree or equivalent in engineering or technology streams. Aspirants applying for Technician (Diploma) Apprentice vacancies should possess a diploma or equivalent in engineering or technology streams.

Selection Process: There will be no interview rounds for Apprentice posts. The shortlisting will be done through a merit list prepared on the basis of marks secured by applicants in their minimum educational qualifications . The shortlisted candidates will be informed about the same on their registered email address. The list will also be released on the IRCON website.

Salary: Candidates applying for Graduate Apprentices will get a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. The Technician (Diploma) Holders will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 8,500. Applicants should keep a check on the official site of IRCON for more details.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.