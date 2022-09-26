The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has begun the online application process for recruitment of Apprentices in the organisation. Candidates can apply online for 1,535 posts through the official website at iocl.com/apprenticeships.

“Applications are invited by Indian Oil for Apprenticeship at its Refineries at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon (all three in Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (UP), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)} (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha)”, the official notice reads.

The deadline for the submission of the online application form is 23 October.

Candidates can register for apprenticeship in any one of the Refinery units of his/her choice. According to the schedule, the tentative date for the written examination is 6 November.

The result of the recruitment exam will be released on 21 November. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying for the post of Apprentices.

Find the official notice here.

Here’s how to apply for the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.iocl.com

Step 2: Search and click on the IOCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022 link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 4: Finally submit the form

Step 5: Keep a printout of the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 form for future use.

Direct link to apply.

Candidates registering for the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 should be be between 18 and 24 years as on 30 September 2022. However, there is a relaxation of the upper age limit for the SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PwBD candidates.

It is to be noted that the mark sheet/certificate issued by the Board of Secondary Education for passing the Matriculation (Class X) Examination will also be an acceptable document in support of age proof.

More details on the selection process, document verification, and reservation are mentioned in the notification.

