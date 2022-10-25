The online registration process for Apprentice posts at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Refineries in various Trades/Disciplines ends today, 25 October 2022. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. Candidates can register themselves for apprenticeship in any one of IOCL’s refinery units of his/her choice. As per the schedule, the tentative date for the written examination is 6 November 2022. While the result of the recruitment exam will be released on 21 November 2022. Before applying for the post of apprentice, candidates are advised to read the notification carefully. A total of 1,535 apprentice vacancies have been notified through the official notification.

The vacancies are open at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon (Assam), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (UP), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)}, Paradip (Odisha) and Haryana.

Read the official notice here:

https://iocl.com/admin/img/Apprenticeships/Files/a978f7954b4d4314aa0ac0cde4bae9e8.pdf

Check the steps to apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Apprenticeships” link under the ‘Career’ tab.

Step 3: Then click on the application link that reads – ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division – 2022’.

Step 4: Candidates have to register themselves, upload all the documents, and submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 form for future reference.

Check the direct link here:

https://www.iocrefrecruit.in/iocrefrecruit/main_special_oct21.aspx

Those between the age group 18 to 24 years as on 30 September 2022 can apply for the post. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in the written exam. They have to meet the notified eligibility criteria. The recruitment exam will be Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) that involve four options with one correct answer. It will be of two hours duration.

More information on educational qualifications, the selection process, document verification, and reservation are mentioned in the official notice.

