The Indian Navy has invited online applications for Tradesman Mate Group C vacancies.

Those candidates who are eligible can register and fill up the application form on the official website at erecruitment.andaman.gov.in from today, 6 August, to 6 September (5.00 PM).

Those who have passed their Class 10 examinations for a recognised institution and have an ITI certificate can apply for the posts.

The Indian Navy recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 112 vacancies for Tradesman Mate.

Those who get selected would need to serve in different sub-units/ various units/ departments under the Headquarters, Andaman & Nicobar Command.

The aspirants need to appear for the written exam after their applications get screened.

Those who qualify in the written exam would then be given a provisional appointment letter which would be followed by the process of document verification.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Aspirants who want to apply for the vacancies should have cleared Class 10 from a recognised institution/board and should have received a certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the related trade.

The applicants should be between 18 and 25 years of age to apply for the Tradesman Mate posts.

What are the steps to apply for the Tradesman Mate vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official website at erecruitment.andaman.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to “Apply Online” link.

Step 3: Then click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment for the post of Tradesman Mate ,Andaman and Nicobar Command.

Step 4: Read the instructions and proceed to fill the application.

Step 5: Fill up your Tradesman Mate form, upload the documents asked and click on submit.

Step 6: Print your application form for future use.

How will the candidates be selected?

Shortlisted candidates need to appear for a written examination that consists of objective type questions based on the qualification of the applicants. The exam will be of 100 marks and will be conducted in English and Hindi. The written exam for the vacancies will be held in Port Blair.

The recruitment notification for the Tradesman Mate Group C posts is here:

https://www.sarkariresults.org.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/navy-tradesman-a-n-sarkari-result.pdf

Candidates should keep a check on the Indian Navy's official website for latest updates.

