Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Registration for recruitment of Assistant Commandant begins

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has begun the online application process today, 17 August for the recruitment of the Assistant Commandant batch. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online from the portal joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The last date to register is 7 September 2022 (5:30 pm). The ICG Assistant Commandant preliminary exam will be held in early January 2023. The e-admit cards for appearing in the Preliminary Selection Board (PSB) to eligible candidates will be issued by the ICG from 28 December onwards. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 71 posts in the Indian Coast Guard organisation. "Short Service Appointment as Assistant Commandant is for a period of 8 years which may be extended to 10 years and further extendable up to 14 years," reads the notification.

Vacancy Details:

-General Duty (GD) and Commercial Pilot Entry (CPL): 50 posts

- Technical (Engineering and Electrical): 20 vacancies

- Law officer: 1 position

Aspirants applying should note that the post of General Duty and Technical are available only for male candidates. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, category-wise vacancies, examination details, and others on the official notification.

Check the official notice here:

Simple steps to apply for Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 2022:

-Go to ICG’s official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

-Then look for ‘Join ICG as Officers(CGCAT)’ and click on the registration link for Assistant Commandant 02/2023.

-Candidates need to register themselves using personal details.

-Fill up the application form correctly, upload all necessary documents and pay the fee.

-Then click on submit.

-Download the ICG Assistant Commandant 2022 form and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Find the direct link here

Application Fee:

To apply for the post, candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs 250. Those from SC/ST category are exempted from payment of application fees.

Selection Process:

The selection is based on an all-India order of merit which is considered on the performance of the candidate in stages (I to V) of the examination. Clearing all 5 stages is compulsory for recruitment in ICG. All shortlisted candidates will be subjected to biometric, photo identification, and document verification in the other stages of the examination.

