Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released notification to young and dynamic male/female candidates for various branches as an Assistant Commandant

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released an official notification wherein it offers a challenging career to young and dynamic male/female candidates for various branches as an Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer). Aspirants can apply online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The registration process will open from 17 August (11 am) onwards to 7 September (5:30 pm). “Short Service Appointment as Assistant Commandant is for a period of 8 years which may be extended to 10 years and further extendable up to 14 years,” the notification confirms. The ICG Assistant Commandant notification offers 50 vacancies of General Duty (GD) and Commercial Pilot Entry, 20 positions of Technical (Engineering and Electrical), and 1 Law officer. Those applying should note that the post of GD and Technical are available only for male candidates.

According to the schedule, the ICG Assistant Commandant preliminary exam 2022 will be conducted in early January 2023. Meanwhile, the e-admit cards for appearing candidates to the Preliminary Selection Board (PSB) will be released on the official website from 28 December 2022 onwards.

Find the official notice here.

Candidates should be 20 to 24 years (born between 1 July 1997 to 30 June 2001). There is an upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC category candidates.

The selection for eligible candidates is based on an all-India order of merit. This is entirely based on the performance of the candidate in various stages (I – V) of the examination. Those applying should note that the passing of stages include I, II, III, IV, and V for recruitment in ICG. During various stages of examination, all aspirants will be compulsorily subjected to biometric, photo identification and document verification.

The examination fee for the recruitment is Rs 250. It has to be paid via online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/ Credit/Debit Card/UPI or even RuPay. However, SC/ST category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.