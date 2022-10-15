The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has invited recruitment applications for Civilian MT Drivers, Fork Lift Operators, Engine Drivers, and other posts. The Coast Guard is seeking applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment in the ICG. Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of the ICG. “Last date of receipt of application: 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News,” reads the notification. It is to be noted that vacancies may change subject to the availability of posts or additional requirements if any. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying for the desired post.

Find the official notice here.

Details on the vacancies

Civilian MT Driver (Ordinary Grade): Two posts in the unreserved and one position in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. The job location is at Kolkata/ Haldia/ Bhubaneswar. The age of the applicant should be 18 to 27 years. The pay is Rs 19,900 (Level-2 in the pay matrix) as per the 7th CPC.

Store Keeper Grade-I: One vacancy at Bhubaneswar. The age criteria should be 18 to 25 years. The pay is Rs 25,500 (Level-4 in the pay matrix) as per the 7th CPC.

Fork Lift Operator: One opening at Bhubaneswar. The minimum age limit is 18 and the maximum age limit is 27 years. The pay scale is Rs 19,900 (Level-2 in the pay matrix) as per the 7th CPC.

Carpenter (Skilled): One position at Paradip, Odisha. The age must be 18- 30 years. The pay scale is Rs 19,900 (Level-2 in the pay matrix).

Unskilled Labourer: One post at Kolkata. Applicants must be between 18-27 years. The pay for this post is Rs. 18,000/- (Level-1 in the pay matrix) as per the 7th CPC.

Sheet Metal Worker (Skilled): One post at Odisha’s Paradip. Candidates should be between 18 and 27 years. The take-home package is Rs 19,900 as per the 7th CPC.

Engine Driver: One vacancy at Haldia, West Bengal. The minimum age requirement is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years. The pay scale is Rs 25,500.

MT Fitter/MT(Mech): One post in the unreserved category and one position in (SC)/ (UR), and the job location is Kolkata. The age of the eligible candidates should be 18 to 27 years. The salary is Rs 19,900.

For more details on eligibility criteria, candidates can read the official notice.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.