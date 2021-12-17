Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant recruitment: Last date to apply for 50 vacancies today

The registration process for Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 02/2022 was started on 6 December.

The registration deadline for Assistant Commandant recruitment 2022 will be closed by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) today, 17 December. Eligible candidates can visit the official website https://joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/ and apply for the posts till 5:30 pm today.

Here’s how to apply for ICG Assistant Commandant vacancies

Visit the Indian Coast Guard’s official website - https://joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the opportunities tab given on the main page

Search for the link that reads - ‘advertisement for Recruitment of Assistant Commandant02/2022 Batch’ and after that select any one post

Read the conditions given on the page and select the 'Agree' option. The Assistant Commandant online application will appear on your screen

Fill in the application form with requested details and pay the ICG application fee

Save a copy of the ICG application for future use

Here’s the direct link: https://joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/Default.aspx

With this recruitment drive, the ICG is aiming to fill up a total of 50 posts - 40 posts of General Duty and Commercial Pilot Entry and 10 posts of Technical (Engineering & Electrical) officers. It is to be noted that the posts of GD and Technical are reserved for male candidates only.

Check the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 02/2022 notification here.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates born between July 1, 1997, to June 30, 2001, who fall in the age bracket of 20 to 24 years, can apply for the posts. Upper age relaxation is applicable to aspirants from reserved categories - five years for SC/ST, and three years for OBC category.

Selection procedure

The ICG Assistant Commandant 02/2022 selection process will have two stages. The Indian Coast Guard will shortlist the applicants for Preliminary Selection in which they have to clear Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT) and Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test.

Applicants who clear the Preliminary Selection will be called for Final Selection. In the Final Selection, candidates have to clear Psychological Test, Group Task, and Interview (Personality test). The ICG will conduct the final selection from February to April 2022.

The authorities will prepare the merit list for the medically fit candidates based on the marks obtained by them at the Final Selection Board (depending upon the availability of vacancies). The ICG will call the shortlisted candidates for document verification.

The ICG will conduct the Assistant Commandant preliminary exam 2022 in January next year. The hall tickets for the same will be released from 28 December onwards. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the Indian Coast Guard website.