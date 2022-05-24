Indian Bank SO recruitment 2022: Applications open for 312 vacancies at indianbank.in; direct link here

The assistant manager positions are open to freshers, whereas senior manager, manager, and chief manager vacancies are open to experienced personnel only

Indian Bank has opened its online application window for recruitment to Specialist Officer (SO) posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official website indianbank.in. The application deadline is Specialist Officer posts is 14 June.

Interested candidates are requested to register themselves to access the Indian Bank application. Following this, they will be able to download the application form by submitting the correct registration number, password, and security code.

Through this recruitment drive, the Indian Bank will fill a total of 312 vacancies in the organisation including Senior Managers, Assistant Managers, Managers, and Chief Managers.

Those applying should note that the assistant manager positions are open to freshers, whereas senior manager, manager, and chief manager vacancies are experienced personnel only.

Steps to apply for Indian Bank SO recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the IBPS portal at ibps.in.

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Registration under 'Recruitment of Specialist Officers 2022’ for Indian Bank SO recruitment.

Step 3: Register and apply for the desired Indian Bank post.

Step 4: Then, upload the documents, pay the required fee and submit the SO application form.

Step 5: Download the Indian Bank SO form and keep a printout of the same for future use.

Direct link here.

Find the official notice here.

Selection process and application fee:

The bank will decide on the mode of selection at its discretion, after looking into the number of applications received. The mode of selection be will based on shortlisting of candidates followed by an interview or a written/online exam and an interview.

For SC/ST/PWBD candidates, the online application fee is Rs 175. For all other categories, the application fee is Rs 850.

Before applying for a particular post, candidates must read and understand all the details carefully in the official notice, especially the age limit, qualification, and eligibility criteria. For more details and information, applicants are requested to keep a regular check on the website.

