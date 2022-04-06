Indian Army SSC Technical recruitment 2022: Application deadline closes at 3 pm today; details here

Candidates who are eligible and unmarried can fill the applications by 3 pm, on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Technical recruitment of the Indian Army is today, 6 April. Candidates who are eligible and unmarried can fill the applications by 3 pm, on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Indian Army's SSC Technical recruitment drive intends to fill 191 positions, including 175 for SSC (Tech) Men, 14 for SSCW (Tech) Women, and two for Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness.

The eligibility requirements in brief are as follows:

To be eligible to apply for the recruitment, a candidate's age cannot be less than 20 years old and more than 27 years old as of 1 October, 2022. For widows of Defence Personnel, the upper age limit has been extended to 35 years.

Candidates who have completed their Engineering degree or are in the last year of their Engineering degree programme are eligible to apply. Applicants who are in the final year of their degree must be able to submit proof of passing the Engineering degree examination, as well as mark sheets from all semesters/years, by 1 October this year, and produce their certificate within 12 weeks of the start of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Detailed information on the eligibility criteria, including age limitations and education requirements, can be found here.

Here are the steps to apply for the Indian Army SSC Technical recruitment 2022:

- Go to the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in

- Tap on "Officer Entry Apply/Login," then "Registration"

- When registered, go to the dashboard and choose "Apply Online"

- Next, click on the "Apply" button next to Short Service Commission Technical Course

- Fill out and submit the SSC application form

- Save a copy of the completed SSC form for future reference

To make it more convenient for you, here's a direct link to register. For more details related to the SSC recruitment process, visit the official website of the Indian Army.