Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for 10+2 TES-48 at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Indian Army has begun the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 10+2 Entry Scheme - 48. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the entry scheme on the official website. “Applications are invited from unmarried male candidates who have passed 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics subjects and appeared in JEE (Mains) 2022 examination for the grant of Permanent Commission in the Army,” reads the notification. The last date to register for the Technical Entry Scheme is 21 September. Through this recruitment drive, the Indian Army will fill up a total of 90 vacancies.

After the completion of four years of the recognised course, selected candidates will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army. They will be posted in the rank of Lieutenant, the notification adds.

Check the official notice here.

Find steps on how to apply for Indian Army TES 48 2022:

Go to the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Search and click on the link reading- 'Online application for TES-48course is open WEF 22 Aug 2022 at 1500 hrs and will close on 21 Sep 2022 at 1500 hrs'.

Look for ‘Apply Online’ and click on the button.

As a new page opens, enter the credentials as asked. Also, read the terms and conditions attached to the form.

Submit the (TES) 10+2 Entry Scheme application.

Download and keep a hard copy of the form for future references.

Aspirants applying for the post should not be below 16 1⁄2 years and above 19 1⁄2 years of age. They should have passed the 10+2 Examination or its equivalent in subjects including Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Eligible candidates will be selected in two stages. Those who are shortlisted will be called for an interview round followed by a medical examination. As per the notice, the interview will be conducted in October 2022.

