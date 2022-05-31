Indian Army BSc Nursing 2022 application process ends today; check details here

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 220 vacancies. Applicants “will be granted Permanent/short Service Commission in the Military Nursing Service, under the terms and conditions laid down for grant of such commission' after the completion of their course.

The application deadline for the BSc (Nursing) Course at Colleges of Nursing of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) ends today, 31 May. The vacancies are open for female candidates only. Interested individuals can apply at the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Eligibility criteria

The applications are open for female candidates who are unmarried/legally separated/divorced/widow without encumbrances. The applicants must have been born between 1 October 1997 and 30 September 2005, including both the dates.

Candidates must have passed their Senior Secondary Examination (10+2) or its equivalent, with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate, from a recognised Board. Aspirants must have Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology) and English as their 10+2 papers. For more details related to the educational qualifications, you can view the circular here.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on the link to register

Select the link for BSC Nursing application link.

Enter your relevant details and register yourself.

Pay the application fee, submit the application and save a copy for future reference.

Application Fee:

All candidates (except those belonging to SC/ST category) need to pay Rs 200 as the application. SC/ST applicants are exempt from fee payment.

Selection process:

A multi-tiered selection process will be followed. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their NEET UG scores. The shortlisted applicants will be called in for document verification, followed by Test of General Intelligence & General English (ToGIGE), Psychological Assessment Test (PAT), interview and medical examination.

On the completion of their four-year course at the AFMS, applicants “will be granted Permanent/short Service Commission in the Military Nursing Service, under the terms and conditions laid down for grant of such commission”, as per the official notice. For more details, aspirants are requested to visit the Indian Army website.