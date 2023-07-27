Indian Air Force starts online recruitment to fill 3,500 Agniveer posts, apply at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday, 27 July, has started online registration for the recruitment of 3,500 Agniveers. As per the notification, unmarried male and female Indian citizens with an upper age limit of 23 years can apply for Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2023 on the official website – agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Airforce Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Air Force Agniveer registration 2023 : 27 July, 2023

Last date to submit application form : 17 August, 2023

Air Force Agniveer exam date 2023 : 13 October, 2023 onwards

Eligibility for Airforce Agniveer Recruitment 2023

Candidate must fulfill all the required eligibility parameters mentioned by the IAF in terms of shortlisting the candidates as Agniveers.

Airforce Agniveer recruitment 2023: Education qualification

Science Subjects: Candidates should have passed the Intermediate/10+2/equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English, OR

Passed three years of Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a government recognised Polytechnic institute with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). OR

Should have passed two years of Vocational Course with non-vocational subjects viz. Physics and Maths from State Education Boards/Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English in vocational courses (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

Eligibility for non-Science subjects

Candidate should have passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subject approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English. OR

Have qualified two years of vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE members with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

Air Force Agniveer recruitment 2023: Age limit

– The candidates must have been born between 27 June, 2003 and 27 December, 2006 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply

– In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the selection process, then the upper age limit as on the date of enrolment should be 23 years

Airforce Agniveer Recruitment 2023 selection process

Selection under Airforce Agniveer Recruitment 2023 will be done in five phases:

1- Written Exam

2- CASB (Central Airmen Selection Board) Test

3- Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

4- Adaptability Test-I and Test-II

5- Medical Examination

Airforce Agniveer Recruitment 2023 registration fee

Candidates applying in Airforce Agniveer Recruitment 2023 drive will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 250.

Indian Airforce Agniveer Salary

For the first year, the salary of Indian Air Force Agniveer would be Rs 30,000 per month. It will increase to Rs 33,000 per month in the second year, Rs 36,500 per month in the third year, and Rs 40,000 per month in the fourth year.

How to apply for Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Air Force Agniveer – agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Air Force Agniveer 2023 recruitment link

Step 3: Enter your personal details to log in

Step 4: The application form will open on your screen. Correctly fill in the required details in it

Step 5: Pay the required registration/application fee and upload all the required documents

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the submitted application form.