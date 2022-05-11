The course has been started by the iHUB DivyaSampark at IIT-Roorkee.

IIT-Roorkee and Imarticus Learning have jointly launched a certificate program in data science and machine learning. The 5-month program will start on 30 June with classes scheduled on the weekends. The course has been started by the iHUB DivyaSampark at IIT-Roorkee.

The course opens doors to the various facets of Data Science and the students can explore to become Data Scientists, Data Managers, Data Analytics Consultants, Business Analysts, Data Analysts and more.

Through this, the aim is to provide to the learners, meaningful data insights and also helps in driving business growth. Through this course, both the institutes aim at forming a long-term partnership to develop and provide high-quality professional education programs, mentions a report by The Indian Express, citing the official press release.

According to the institute, the course would consist of live, instructor-led sessions that will be conducted by the faculty members from IIT Roorkee, IIT Ropar and IIT Guwahati along with various other experts from the data science industry. The program would help learners to build a strong foundation in data science and a specialisation in ML with Python for data-driven learning.

Not only this, iHUB DivyaSampark will be offering a platform for Data Science and ML enthusiasts and learners where they will be able to pitch their start-up ideas and also gain funding support. The curriculum even accommodates a campus immersion module at the end of the course. This would allow the students to meet at the iHUB DivyaSampark Greater Noida campus for faculty interactions as well as the students who had enrolled for the course.

As per a News18 report, Manish Anand, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the HUB DivyaSampark said that they were very excited about this partnership with Imarticus Learning. He emphasised that skill development was a mandatory component of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical System (NM-ICPS) and would help in preparing India for Industry 4.0 and Society 5.0.

He added that this would help India in achieving skill development-related goals and ultimately contribute towards achieving the bigger goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India.