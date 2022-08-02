IIT JEE Advanced 2022 registration begins for foreign nationals, here's how to apply

The registration process for Indian students will start on 7 August and the last date for application is 11 August. The last date for receiving the application fee is 12 August, till 5 pm. The hall ticket will be issued on 23 August

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has begun the registration process for JEE Advanced 2022 for foreign students. Foreign national candidates can apply for the exam till 11 August while the fee payment deadline is 12 August. Those interested and eligible can apply online on the official web portal at jeeadv.ac.in.

Those who have appeared/are appearing for class 12 in a foreign country can apply for the exam.

As it happened last year, foreign national candidates who want to take the JEE (Advanced) will have to appear for the exam at an Indian centre at their own expense while complying to the travel rules of the Indian government and their respective countries of residence.

List of documents needed for registration:

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Photo ID proof

Certificate of citizenship or passport

Birth certificate for the proof of age

Class 12 (or equivalent) marksheet

Testimonial (if needed)

What is the process to apply for the JEE Advanced exam?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at jeeadv.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads, "Foreign National Candidates Direct Registration”.

Step 3: Check the instructions thoroughly and accordingly proceed to fill the online application.

Step 4: Upload the documents asked and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Download your registration form for future reference.

The registration process for Indian students will start on 7 August and the last date for application is 11 August. The last date for receiving the application fee is 12 August, till 5 pm. The hall ticket will be issued on 23 August.

JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on 28 August. Paper I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and paper II will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The result would be announced on 11 September.

Here is the direct link for the registration of foreign candidates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.