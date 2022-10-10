The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will end the online registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 tomorrow, 11 October. Candidates can apply for the Joint Admission Test through the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

The admit card for the IIT JAM 2023 will be available for download from 10 January. As per the schedule, the exam will be held on 12 February in two sessions via a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The declaration of the results will be announced on 22 March next year.

It is to be noted that candidates first have to register themselves on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) website. Following this, they will be able to apply for JAM 2023. While registering on the JOAPS portal, students will have to submit their name, registered mobile number, e-mail address, and password.

During the registration process, the candidate’s enrollment id and an OTP will be sent to the mobile number and e-mail address that has been provided. So, while submitting the application for the JAM 2023 exam, candidates are advised to use their new enrollment id and password to apply. Applicants must keep the enrollment ID and the password safe and confidential.

Find the Information Brochure for JAM 2023 Exam: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TU4YtHZBmgpecqXN0zuy2PFat8EJbCp4/view

Here’s how to register for the JAM 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the JAM 2023 Application Portal that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and proceed with the JAM application form.

Step 4: Then, upload all the documents, pay the application fee and submit the JAM 2023 form.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the JAM 2023 application form for future reference.

Find the direct link here: https://joaps.iitg.ac.in/

Females and SC, ST, and PwD candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 900 for one exam paper and Rs 1,250 for two papers. Other candidates will pay Rs 1,800 for one paper and Rs 2,500 for two papers.

