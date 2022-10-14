The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will conclude the application process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 today, 14 October. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Admission Exam can register through the official website. Previously, the deadline to apply for the IIT JAM 2023 was 11 October, later it got extended to 14 October 2022. Candidates will first have to register themselves on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) website. Only then, they will be able to apply for the entrance exam. While registering on the JOAPS portal, candidates need to enter their name, e-mail address, registered mobile number, and password correctly.

As per the schedule, IIT JAM 2023 will be conducted on 12 February 2023 in two sessions. It will be held via a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The admit card for the same will be available on the website from 10 January 2023. The declaration of the result will take place on 22 March 2023.

Read the Information Brochure for JAM 2023 Exam here.

Check how to apply for the JAM 2023 exam:

Visit the official website

Click on the registration link that is on the homepage. Then register to generate the login credentials

Candidates will have to log in using their registered Email ID and password

Fill out the details correctly in JAM 2023 application form and upload the documents

Also, pay the application fee and click on submit

Keep a printout of the JAM 2023 exam form for future reference

Find the direct link here.

An application fee of Rs 900 for one exam paper and Rs 1,250 for two papers must be paid by Females/SC/ST/PWD candidates. Other applicants need to pay Rs 1,800 for one paper and Rs 2,500 for two papers.

The JAM 2023 is to be conducted in seven different subjects- Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Biotechnology (BT), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH).

