IIT JAM 2023: Application process begins today; check steps to register

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has begun the online application process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 examination. Candidates can apply at jam.iitg.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has begun the online application process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 from today, 7 September. Interested candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website of IIT JAM 2023 at jam.iitg.ac.in. Students applying for the JAM 2023 exam should note that the last date to fill and submit the registration form is 11 October. As per the schedule, the hall tickets for the same will be available for download on 10 January 2023. The exam for the Joint Admission Test for Masters is scheduled to be held on 12 February. The declaration of the JAM 2023 results will be on 22 March next year.

Find the Information Brochure for JAM 2023 Exam.

Candidates first have to register on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) website. Only then they will be able to apply for the Joint Admission Test for Masters Exam. So, to register on JOAPS, candidates have to submit their name, e-mail address, mobile number, and password.

Following that, the candidate’s Enrollment ID and an OTP will be sent to the e-mail address and mobile number that was provided during registration. While submitting the application for JAM 2023 Exam, candidates need to use this new Enrolment ID along with the password to apply. The Enrollment ID and the password should be kept safe and confidential.

Steps to fill out the JAM 2023 application form:

Step 1: Go to jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Visit the JAM JOAPS 2022 portal and click on the ‘New User? Register Here’ tab.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the required details and click on the ‘Submit’.

Step 4: An enrollment ID will be sent to the registered email address.

Step 5: Then, use the registered email ID or enrollment number and password to log in.

Step 6: After this, fill out the JAM 2023 application form as asked.

Step 7: To complete the process, upload all the documents in the given format.

Step 8: Pay the required fee and click on submit.

Step 9: Save and download the JAM 2023 registration form for future use.

Direct link

The JAM exam is a national-level entrance test that is conducted every year for students seeking admission to several MSc programmes. These courses are offered by 20 IITs and IISc Bangalore. The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is being held by IIT Guwahati, this year.

JAM 2023 is a computer-based test (CBT) that will be conducted on seven different subjects. The subjects include Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH).

