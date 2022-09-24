IIT CEED 2023: Registrations to begin on this date, check steps to apply

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will start the registration process for IIT CEED (Common Entrance Examination for Design) 2023 on 5 October. Those who are interested in applying for the Common Entrance Exam for Design can visit the official web portal. The candidates can register for the exam till 11 November and the last date to apply with late fee is 18 November. The examination will be conducted on 23 January, Sunday from 9 AM to 12 PM. CEED is a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at different IITs and design schools.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Candidates should have done a diploma/degree/post graduate degree programme of a minimum of 3 years (after 10+2 level), or should have appeared for the final examination of such a course by July 2022, or must have passed the GD Arts diploma programme (10+5 level) by July 2022.

What are the steps to apply for IIT CEED 2023?

Go to the official web portal.

Go to the registration link and verify your eligibility criteria by entering your details like the educational qualifications and the other details.

Proceed ahead and fill the application form.

Print your registration form and pay the CEED 2023 registration fee.

Download and save your CEED Application form for future reference.

What is the application fee for CEED 2023?

The women/SC/ST and PwD candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 1600 while a fee of Rs 3200 is to be paid by all other candidates.

It is to be noted that the answer key will be published on 25 January 2023 and the final answer key will be published on 31 January, 2023. The result will be released on 8 March and the score card will be available on 12 March 2023.

Aspirants are advised to keep a check on the official website for regular updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.