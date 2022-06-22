IIMC PG Entrance Exam 2022: Application date extended, check details here

The notice mentions that the last date to apply for IIMC PG Diploma Courses, 2022- 23 has been extended up to 4 July 2022. According to the notice, the rest of the details related to the admission process can be checked on cuet.nta.nic.in

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has extended the last date for applying to the IIMC Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses 2022. From this year onwards, the IIMC will admit students to its PG Diploma courses through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET).

Aspiring candidates can now apply for IIMC PG diploma courses through the official website of the institute at iimc.nic.in till 4 July 2022. Earlier the last date to apply was 18 June.

The notice mentions that the last date to apply for IIMC PG Diploma Courses, 2022- 23 has been extended up to 4 July 2022. According to the notice, the rest of the details related to the admission process can be checked on cuet.nta.nic.in Applicants who were unable to opt for IIMC while filling up the CUET form, can do so from 6 July to 8 July.

How will the exam be conducted?

Exam Mode: CUET PG will be taken via online (computer-based) mode (CBT).

Medium: Aspirants will be able to appear for the exam in English and Hindi languages.

Time Duration: The total duration of the exam will be two hours.

Slots: The exam will be conducted in two slots, from 10:00 am to 12 noon and from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

No. of Questions: There will be a total of 100 questions in the CUET question paper.

Marking Scheme: For each correct answer, four marks will be given to the candidate.

Negative marking: One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer in the CUET exam.

Here is the link to the official notification regarding the extended dates.

Candidates can check the complete syllabus on the CUET official website. The exam date for CUET PG 2022 has yet to be announced by the National Testing Agency.