IIM CAT 2021: Admit cards to be released today at iimcat.ac.in; check details here

The admit cards for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will be released today, 27 October from 5:00 pm onwards by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). Once released, the registered IIM CAT 2021 candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website - https://iimcat.ac.in/.

Steps to download IIM CAT 2021 admit cards:

- Visit the website of IIM CAT, https://iimcat.ac.in/

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads IIM CAT admit Card

- Enter your login credentials. Once the admit card is displayed, check it thoroughly

- Download and keep a hard copy for future use

Applicants must keep in mind that it is mandatory to carry the CAT 2021 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre on the day of the test. The address of the venue will be printed on the admit cards.

IIM CAT examination will be conducted on 28 November. The exam will be held in 158 cities across India at around 400 centres. Nearly 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year.

The examination pattern will be the same as the previous year but there is a possibility of reduction in the total number of questions.

The examination consists of three sections - Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR).

Once a candidate qualifies the written exam, they may be required to clear an interview as well in order to secure admission to IIM.

The IIM CAT exam is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) Management courses in top B-schools, including IIMs.

The scorecards of candidates will be available on the CAT website and the score will be valid only till 31 December. No queries related to the issuance of admit cards will be entertained after the mentioned date. The CAT 2021 result will tentatively be declared by the second week of January 2022.