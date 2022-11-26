IIFT MBA 2023: NTA opens correction window, check steps to make changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online correction window for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (International Business) 2023 today, 26 November. Those who want to edit the IIFT 2023 MBA application form can make the changes on the official website. Candidates can make changes or modify certain details in the IIFT application form till 30 November 2022. Students will be able to make changes in the sections including photo, identification information, signature, and education details. Other than these particulars, they will not be allowed to edit any other section. Candidates should keep in mind that the given days to make changes will be the final chance for candidates. So, they are advised to modify the details carefully.

The agency closed the registration process for IIFT MBA – International Business 2023 entrance exam on 24 November. The hall ticket for the entrance exam will be released on the main page days before the exam. As per the schedule, the IIFT entrance exam will be held on 18 December this year. It will be held in a computer-based test mode format for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours) from 10 am to 12 noon.



Check the steps to make changes in IIFT MBA 2023 registration form:

Visit iift.nta.nic.in.

Search and click on the IIFT registration 2023 correction link.

Then login with the IIFT MBA 2023 credentials and make the necessary changes.

Once you’re done with the process, submit the IIFT application 2023 form.



According to reports, this year at least 80,000 candidates are expected to appear for the IIFT MBA entrance exam 2023.

For the unversed, the IIFT MBA test is a national-level entrance examination that is held for students seeking admission to the postgraduate (PG) management programmes which are offered by the participating institutions.

