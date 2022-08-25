IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 Declared; check the direct link to download

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the result of the June Term End 2022 Examination. Candidates can download their results from the official website at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the result of the June Term End 2022 Examination. Candidates who appeared for the Term End June Session can check and download their scores from the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. “In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled,” read the notice on the official website. To access the results, students have to enter their enrollment number on the given portal. The June Term Result has been announced in the midst of exams. The university began the exam on 22 July 2022 for several academic programmes offered by the University. It is expected to conclude on 5 September 2022. It was held at 831 examination centres across the country along with 18 overseas centres and 82 centres in jails for jail inmates. This year, over 7.6 lakh candidates appeared for the June Term Session End 2022 Examination.

Check simple steps on how to download IGNOU TEE June Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the TEE June 2022 result link that is available on the screen

Step 3: On clicking the link, a new page will open – where candidates have to enter their enrollment number and click on submit

Step 4: Then, check and download the TEE June 2022 result

Step 5: Keep a printout of the TEE June 2022 Result for future reference

Direct link to TEE June 2022 Result

Those candidates who are currently appearing for the Term End exams need not worry as their results will be declared once the evaluation process is complete. The University has declared the result for only a few courses so far. As soon as the Term End examinations conclude in September, the scorecard will be issued by the university for the remaining candidates.

According to the schedule, these exams are being conducted in two sessions. The first session begins from 10 am to 1 pm and the second commences from 2 pm to 5 pm.

