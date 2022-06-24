IGNOU TEE June 2022: Form submission window closes tomorrow, check details here

June 2022 Term End Examination will be conducted by IGNOU from 22 July onwards. The examinations will continue for 34 working days till 5 September

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the application process for June 2022 Term End Examination tomorrow on 25 June 2022. Interested candidates who are eligible to apply for June 2022 Term End Exam and have not applied yet, can submit their online application form at the official website of IGNOU which is ignou.ac.in.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200 per course. The aspirants can also submit their respective online forms with a late fee of Rs 1100 (extra Rs 200 per course) from 26 June to 30 June 2022. IGNOU has also declared the examination schedule along with the official notification. Candidates are advised to go through the necessary guidelines and instructions from the official release before applying for the examination.

Read the official notification and date sheet here.

June 2022 Term End Examination will be conducted by IGNOU from 22 July onwards. The examinations will continue for 34 working days till 5 September. Admit cards will be uploaded on the official site of IGNOU 7-10 days before the commencement of the examination. The date will be announced later by the authority. The admit card is mandatory to carry on the day of the exam and will be considered as the hall ticket.

Direct link to submit the online application form.

Steps to follow while submitting the application form for IGNOU July 2022 Term End Exam:

Go to the official IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in Click on the link of ‘TEE June 2022 Form’, available on the homepage. Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Proceed to fill online examination form’ at the end of the page. Fill up the application form properly. Pay the required fee of Rs 200 and submit the application form. Take out a printed hard copy for future reference.

