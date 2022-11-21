The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the online submission of the Term End Examination (TEE) December 2022 application form. As per the latest update, the deadline to submit the application form with late fee has been extended to 25 November 2022. According to the notification, candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs 1100 plus Rs 200 per course at ignou.ac.in. According to the schedule, the IGNOU December TEE will commence on 2 December 2022 and end on 9 January 2023.

The university will try to accommodate the students at the examination centre opted by them. For more details, candidates should check the official web portal of IGNOU.

What are the steps to apply for TEE December 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the link for TEE December 2022 on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose the option that reads ‘New Registration’.

Step 4: Register yourself and fill out the TEE December application form.

Step 5: Upload the scanned copies of your documents and pay the mentioned TEE December application fee.

Step 6: Tap on submit to complete the TEE registration process.

Step 7: Download the TEE December form from the website.

Here is the direct link to the TEE December exam schedule:

http://www.ignou.ac.in/userfiles/datesheet.pdf

Here is the direct link for TEE December registration:

https://exam.ignou.ac.in/

It is to be noted that there are a total of 831 IGNOU exam centres. This includes 59 centres in jails for inmates. The candidates will get the admit card a week before the start of the exam. The admit card will consist of guidelines and details regarding the IGNOU exam centre.

