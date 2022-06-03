IGNOU releases examination form for June 2022 TEE, exam to be held in July

IGNOU has also notified on their Twitter about the extension of the deadline for the TEE June 2022 assignment submission till 15 June 2022. Previously, the last date of project submission was 31 May 2022.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the portal of the examination form for the June 2022 Term End Examination. Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam can fill up and submit their forms at the official website of IGNOU which is ignou.ac.in.

The last date of submitting the form without any late fine is 25 June 2022. The students will require to pay an application fee of Rs 200. In case of missing the deadline, the applicants will be able to submit the forms with a late fee of Rs 1,100 along with the application fee of Rs 200 from 26 June to 30 June 2022.

IGNOU has also uploaded the tentative examination schedule for the June 2022 End Term Examination on its site. The datesheet contains detailed information about the examination process along with the subject codes. The June 2022 End Term Examination is scheduled to be conducted from 22 July to 5 September 2022. Admit cards or hall tickets will be released approximately 7-10 days prior to the End Term examination. Eligible students will be able to download the hall tickets from the official site.

Direct link to submit the exam form is here.

"Online link for submission of the examination form by the students for June-2022 Term-end Examination is now open along with the schedule and necessary instructions or guidelines thereof. The students may submit the online examination form accordingly," read the official notification.

IGNOU has also notified on their Twitter about the extension of the deadline for the TEE June 2022 assignment submission till 15 June 2022. Previously, the last date of project submission was 31 May 2022.

https://twitter.com/OfficialIGNOU/status/1531968045316382722

Steps to submit the June 2022 TEE Examination form: