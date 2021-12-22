IGNOU PhD Admission 2021: Online registrations to close at 5 pm today; check direct link here

As per the schedule, the PhD entrance examination will be conducted on 16 January, 2022, which is a Sunday.

The online registration for admission to various Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) courses at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close today, 22 December. Those candidates who are still interested and want to apply for the exam can do so by visiting the official website at http://ignou.ac.in/.

Candidates applying should note that the registration process will close at 5:00 pm today. As per the schedule, the PhD entrance examination will be conducted on 16 January, 2022, which is a Sunday. This exam will be conducted for a duration of 180 minutes, as per the official notice. It will begin from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and will be taken up in Hindi and English language.

Steps to apply for PhD entrance exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website at http://ignou.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the “IGNOU PhD Registration 2021” link that is given on the main page

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to fill in the application form with all important details

Step 4: Further to that, they also have to upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Step 5: Finally, keep a printout of the form for future use or need

Direct link to register for PhD entrance exam courses - https://ignou.nta.ac.in/IGNOU_PHD/Regprocess.aspx?skey=637743873586987985

Before applying for the exam, candidates are requested to read and check all details from the official notification. One can find the official statement here.

Details on eligibility criteria and application fee:

Those applying should hold a Master’s degree from a university that is recognised by University Grants Commission (UGC) in the relevant discipline with at least 55 percent marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ (for General category) in the UGC 7-point scale. In the case of SC, ST and OBC/Differently-Abled and other categories, candidates need to have 50 percent marks according to the decision of the Commission.

Applicants from general category are advised to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas those from third gender/SC/ST/PwD category are requested to pay Rs 800.

Applicants can gain more information from the official Information Bulletin of IGNOU here.