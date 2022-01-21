IGNOU PhD 2021: NTA releases entrance exam date at ignou.ac.in; check official notice here

Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held on 16 January this year, but later got postponed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised PhD entrance exam date for admission to the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). This admission to PhD programmes is for the July 2021 session. As per the latest update, the IGNOU PhD entrance examination will be conducted on 24 February.

Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held on 16 January this year, but later got postponed. However, the IGNOU PhD entrance examination registration portal closed on 14 January.

Those appearing for the entrance exam can check the official notice by visiting the official website at ignou.ac.in. “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting IGNOU PhD 2021 Entrance Examination on 24 February 2022,” the official notice read.

Further in the notification, NTA has informed that candidates are directed to keep visiting the NTA website which are nta.ac.in and ignou.nta.ac.in. The Agency has also released help desk numbers for any clarifications or queries.

Those having any issue can contact the NTA helpdesk number which is 011 4075 9000 or mail the concerned team at ignou@nta.ac.in.

Candidates interested can find the statement here.

IGNOU PhD entrance examination details:

The examination duration is 180 minutes and the timing are from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The paper for the entrance exam will comprise 100 questions and the medium of the exam paper will be in English or Hindi. Furthermore, there is no negative marking in the exam and each question will carry 4 marks.

Additionally, the exam paper will comprise questions with 50 percent weightage on Research Methodology and the other 50 percent on subject-specific questions.

Candidates who secure at least 50 percent marks in the Entrance Exam will be shortlisted on the basis of an entrance test and presentation or interview. In the case of SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy layers) / Differently abled persons, 45 percent marks will be accepted.