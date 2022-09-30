IGNOU MBA 2022: Online registration closes today at ignou.ac.in, direct link here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the online registration process for admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) 2022 today, 30 September. Candidates can apply for the IGNOU MBA programme by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. Previously, the last date to register for the IGNOU MBA programme was 22 September 2022. Later, the deadline was extended. Candidates from the unreserved (general) category must have scored at least 50 percent marks in graduation, to be eligible to apply. Applicants from the reserved category (SC, ST, OBC, or any other quota) must have attained at least 45 percent in graduation, to register for the course.

The IGNOU MBA program can be done via distance and online mode. The Business Administration course is available in five specialised fields.

Check how to apply for the IGNOU MBA 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads “The last date for re-registration for the July 2022 session extended till 30th September 2022”.

Step 3: Click on either the ‘distance’ or ‘online’ link.

Step 4: Candidates then need to sign in using their username and password.

Step 4: They have to log in to the portal and register for the program.

Step 5: To complete the process, they have to fill out the application form and upload all required documents.

Step 6: Finally, submit and save the IGNOU MBA application 2022 form.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the IGNOU MBA application form for future reference.

Direct links:

Fresh Admission for July 2022 Cycle (ODL/Distance Programmes).

Fresh Admission for July 2022 (Online Programmes).

For the IGNOU MBA admission 2022, applicants must upload scanned documents including Photograph and Signature of the candidate, Birth certificate/10th pass certificate for age proof, Qualification certificate (12th marksheet/graduation pass certificate), Category certificate (other than general), Identity proof (BPL) certificate, and Experience certificate (if any).

For more details, keep checking the official page and notification.

