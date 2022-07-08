IGNOU June TEE 2022: Assignment submission extended till 20 July, check details here

According to the previously published date sheet, IGNOU June Term End Examination 2022 will start on 22 July 2022. The examination process for various courses will continue till 5 September 2022

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has deferred the assignment submission date for IGNOU Term End Examination June 2022. The deadline for the assignment submission is extended to 20 July 2022. Previously, the assignment submission date was decided on 30 June 2022. Candidates can check the official notification from the official website of IGNOU which is ignou.ac.in.

“Further extension of the last date for submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Dissertation and Internship Report, etc. for Term-end-Examination, June 2022 from 30th June 2022 to 20th July 2022,” the official release reads.

As per the notification, IGNOU has also extended the online and offline (physical) assignment submission for the term-end examination June 2022 for online programmes, GOAL (The Guyana Online Academy of Learning, Guyana), and ODL programmes till 20 July 2022. Candidates who wish to submit the assignments, can log in to the official IGNOU site and fill in the necessary details to complete the process.

According to the previously published date sheet, IGNOU June Term End Examination 2022 will start on 22 July 2022. The examination process for various courses will continue till 5 September 2022. It will be conducted in two shifts, each of which will be three hours. The morning shift will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM and the afternoon shift will be from 2 PM to 5 PM. However, IGNOU informed the candidates that this is a tentative date sheet and the portal for online submission of the Examination Form for the June 2022 Term-end Examination will open in due course.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also extended the online re-registration date for the July Session 2022 till 15 July 2022. In case of having any further queries, candidates are advised to keep the IGNOU website in check as necessary details will be provided there.

