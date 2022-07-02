IGNOU July 2022: Re-registration deadline extended till 15 July, check details here

Students should note that if they want to continue with their academic studies in the next session, they will be required to re-register for the IGNOU’s July 2022 semester

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration deadline for the July 2022 session. Those interested can now apply on the official website of the university at ignou.samarth.edu.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in till 15 July.

The applicants can login to the Samarth Portal, submit the form and make the payment till 15 July. Candidates should note that the re-registration is being conducted by the IGNOU only for its existing students who are already enrolled in any courses offered at the university.

What are the steps to submit the registration form?

Go to the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Go to the register online button from the top menu and click on the “Re-Registration”.

Fill in your login details and then click on submit.

Fill your form and make the IGNOU fee payment.

Take a printout of your IGNOU application form for future reference.

Direct link is here.

The students should note that if they want to continue with their academic studies in the next session, they will be required to re-register for the IGNOU’s July 2022 semester. Those who are already enrolled in any of the courses offered by the open university, are advised to complete the re-registration process before the application portal is closed. Candidates should note that none of the students will be offered admission in the next semester unless they complete the re-registration process.

Here is the direct link to the website that can be checked for more details.

Those who have re-registered can also check the status of their IGNOU re-registration form to ensure that the form is successfully submitted. Usually, students receive a confirmation mail on their registered email ID and mobile number as soon as the re-registration is successfully completed. Students should note that it can take up to 30 days after the form submission for the IGNOU re-registration status to be updated.

