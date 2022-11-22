The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi has released the online application forms for the Bachelor of Education (BEd), Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), and Bachelor of Science (BSc) entrance tests. Candidates can apply for the BEd and PhD entrance tests as well as Post Basic BSc Nursing Programme 2023 admissions by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The online submission of the application form began on 21 November and will close on 20 December 2022 for the January 2023 session. Those who are interested in applying for the entrance test are requested to not wait till the last date to fill out the application form.

Candidates should submit their applications now in order to avoid any last moment hassle. While applying for the entrance test, candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000.

Here’s how to apply for the IGNOU BEd, PhD, & BSc Entrance Test 2023:

Step 1: Go to IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – “Application form for BED/PHD/BSC Entrance Test- January 2023” that is on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, candidates will have to enter their login credentials and fill up the application form.

Step 4: Then pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Take a printout of the IGNOU confirmation page for further reference.

Check the direct link here:

http://ignou.ac.in/ignou/bulletinboard/news/latest/detail/Application_form_for_BED__PHD__BSC_Entrance_Test-_January_2023-857

It is to be noted that the syllabus of the entrance exam is according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) – Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of MPhil/PhD Degrees Regulations, 2022. The syllabus comprises 50 percent on research methodology and 50 percent on a particular subject for PhD test.

For more details and all the latest updates, candidates must keep checking the official website of IGNOU.

