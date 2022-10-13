IGNOU December TEE 2022: Tentative schedule released at ignou.ac.in, direct link

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative timetable for IGNOU Term End Examination (TEE) in December 2022. Candidates who will be appearing for the IGNOU December TEE test can check and download the tentative date sheet from the official website of IGNOU at – ignou.ac.in. “This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for December 2022 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course,” reads the notification. As per the schedule, the IGNOU term-end exams will begin on 2 December 2022 and end on 5 January 2023. The TEE exam will be held in two shifts. The first will begin from 10 am to 1 pm and the second will commence from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Here’s how to download the timetable for IGNOU December TEE 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official portal of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and Click on the IGNOU December TEE 2022 date sheet link that is available on the main page.

Step 3: A PDF file will open up displaying the tentative dates for the exam.

Step 4: Save and download the IGNOU December TEE 2022 file.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the IGNOU December TEE timetable for further use.

Find the direct link here.

Here are a few general conditions while filling up the examination form:

Registration for the programmes is valid and not time-barred.

A required number of assignments in the courses must have been submitted by the due date wherever applicable as per the provision of your programme.

Candidates must have completed minimum time to pursue the courses as per the provision of the programme.

Students are advised to inform the university about any discrepancy in the date sheet (if any) by writing to id- datesheet@ignou.ac.in. For more information and details, candidates are advised to check the official website and the tentative date sheet.

