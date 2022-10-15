With rising cases of cyber crimes in the country, the Indian government has been taking several attempts to make people aware of such cases and has asked them to remain wary of getting scammed. Such traps are usually laid for luring innocent people and cheating them of their money or sensitive information. One such scam people have come across is job offers in messages and emails offering them an attractive package. While some manage to identify the fake messages, some people still fall prey and end up getting scammed.

In a bid to raise awareness about the same, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan recently took to his Twitter and shared a screenshot of a similar message that he had received. In the photo shared on Tuesday, Paswan has got a job offer with a salary of Rs 9,700. “Your resume is reviewed in our company and the salary is Rs 9700”, the message further ending with a link asking the user to contact the company for further details.

Finally got the job offer. Now confused what to do. pic.twitter.com/zTm79pbVZg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 11, 2022

Apart from this, in another tweet, he also shared a word of caution and added, "Dear friends, these days many fraudulent people or agencies keep sending these kinds of SMS and Emails. Don’t react or click on the links. It can lead to data theft, hacking or financial fraud. Be safe."

Notably, as evident in the shared screenshot, it seems to be a phishing attempt to scam people. The post has since then grabbed the attention of many as users took to the comment section and shared their own experiences with such messages. People also shared screenshots of similar messages that they had received on their mobiles.

Check some reactions:

I also got similar message from Maharashtra State Electricity Board yesterday. Though my salary was in 5 figures. — Pritam Datta (@pdatta22) October 11, 2022

I got offer of 8,000 salary's Job . 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qTjzNGVDUn — THE CITIZEN (@THECITIZEN1997) October 11, 2022

Same. Going to accept the offer. pic.twitter.com/i1KbPvE0C2 — Bibek (@kaman_tani) October 11, 2022

On the other hand, many cracked jokes on such offers and went on to suggest the IFS officer click on the provided link and accept the job.

😜😅😂😂😂👏. Switch to Airtel Sir — SAURAV (@SAURAV20702724) October 11, 2022

Click that link, go on. Must be too excited I'm sure. 🤭 — Shikhar 🇮🇳 (@ViewFromShikhar) October 11, 2022

Hahahaha.

Is company k owner ko aap job pr rkh lo. — Manish (@Manu_201288) October 11, 2022

Sir package Very less.. I usually got offers like 8000 rs per hour 🤣 — H.A.L. 9000 (@tamilhollywood2) October 11, 2022

This is nothing. Someone died in Africa and left a huge fortune for me. I just have to transfer 35,000 for "processing" the fortune it seems. I will become a billionaire 😑. I will transfer everyone who likes this message a small part of that fortune😜😁 — Chandan Hegde (@ChandanCFC) October 11, 2022

Call them back and help them with the 25k to get the job. #Jamtara — Vishal Kapoor (@vishalkapoor91) October 11, 2022

The tweet has so far received over 4,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many have also retweeted the post times.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.