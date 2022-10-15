Education

IFS officer cautions people against cyber fraud on Twitter; shares photo of fake job offer

In his tweets shared on Tuesday, the officer shared a screenshot and further cautioned the people against such fake job offers

With rising cases of cyber crimes in the country, the Indian government has been taking several attempts to make people aware of such cases and has asked them to remain wary of getting scammed. Such traps are usually laid for luring innocent people and cheating them of their money or sensitive information. One such scam people have come across is job offers in messages and emails offering them an attractive package. While some manage to identify the fake messages, some people still fall prey and end up getting scammed.

In a bid to raise awareness about the same, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan recently took to his Twitter and shared a screenshot of a similar message that he had received. In the photo shared on Tuesday, Paswan has got a job offer with a salary of Rs 9,700.  “Your resume is reviewed in our company and the salary is Rs 9700”, the message further ending with a link asking the user to contact the company for further details.

Apart from this, in another tweet, he also shared a word of caution and added, "Dear friends, these days many fraudulent people or agencies keep sending these kinds of SMS and Emails. Don’t react or click on the links. It can lead to data theft, hacking or financial fraud. Be safe."

Notably, as evident in the shared screenshot, it seems to be a phishing attempt to scam people. The post has since then grabbed the attention of many as users took to the comment section and shared their own experiences with such messages. People also shared screenshots of similar messages that they had received on their mobiles.

Check some reactions:

On the other hand, many  cracked jokes on such offers and went on to suggest the IFS officer click on the provided link and accept the job.

The tweet has so far received over 4,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many have also retweeted the post times.

