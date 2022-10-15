IFS officer cautions people against cyber fraud on Twitter; shares photo of fake job offer
In his tweets shared on Tuesday, the officer shared a screenshot and further cautioned the people against such fake job offers
In a bid to raise awareness about the same, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan recently took to his Twitter and shared a screenshot of a similar message that he had received. In the photo shared on Tuesday, Paswan has got a job offer with a salary of Rs 9,700. “Your resume is reviewed in our company and the salary is Rs 9700”, the message further ending with a link asking the user to contact the company for further details.
Finally got the job offer. Now confused what to do. pic.twitter.com/zTm79pbVZg
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 11, 2022
Apart from this, in another tweet, he also shared a word of caution and added, "Dear friends, these days many fraudulent people or agencies keep sending these kinds of SMS and Emails. Don’t react or click on the links. It can lead to data theft, hacking or financial fraud. Be safe."
Notably, as evident in the shared screenshot, it seems to be a phishing attempt to scam people. The post has since then grabbed the attention of many as users took to the comment section and shared their own experiences with such messages. People also shared screenshots of similar messages that they had received on their mobiles.
Check some reactions:
Mujhe bhi pic.twitter.com/NFDyx6fu1h
— Dhananjay Singh (@extractsharma) October 11, 2022
I also got similar message from Maharashtra State Electricity Board yesterday. Though my salary was in 5 figures.
— Pritam Datta (@pdatta22) October 11, 2022
I got offer of 8,000 salary's Job . 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qTjzNGVDUn
— THE CITIZEN (@THECITIZEN1997) October 11, 2022
Same. Going to accept the offer. pic.twitter.com/i1KbPvE0C2
— Bibek (@kaman_tani) October 11, 2022
On the other hand, many cracked jokes on such offers and went on to suggest the IFS officer click on the provided link and accept the job.
😜😅😂😂😂👏. Switch to Airtel Sir
— SAURAV (@SAURAV20702724) October 11, 2022
Click that link, go on. Must be too excited I'm sure. 🤭
— Shikhar 🇮🇳 (@ViewFromShikhar) October 11, 2022
Hahahaha.
Is company k owner ko aap job pr rkh lo.
— Manish (@Manu_201288) October 11, 2022
Sir package Very less.. I usually got offers like 8000 rs per hour 🤣
— H.A.L. 9000 (@tamilhollywood2) October 11, 2022
This is nothing. Someone died in Africa and left a huge fortune for me. I just have to transfer 35,000 for "processing" the fortune it seems. I will become a billionaire 😑. I will transfer everyone who likes this message a small part of that fortune😜😁
— Chandan Hegde (@ChandanCFC) October 11, 2022
Call them back and help them with the 25k to get the job. #Jamtara
— Vishal Kapoor (@vishalkapoor91) October 11, 2022
The tweet has so far received over 4,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many have also retweeted the post times.
