IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 226 Specialist Officer posts from 25 June, here's how to register

Through this recruitment drive, IDBI aims to fill up a total of 226 vacancies. Out of which, 111 posts are for Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C, 82 openings are for the post of Manager - Grade B, and 33 vacancies are for Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D posts.

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released a notification inviting online applications for the recruitment of Specialist Officer (SO). Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the vacancies on the official website at idbibank.in.

The application process will begin from tomorrow, 25 June and the last day for the submission of registration forms is 10 July, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, IDBI aims to fill up a total of 226 vacancies. Out of which, 111 posts are for Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C, 82 openings are for the post of Manager - Grade B, and 33 vacancies are for Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D posts.

Before applying for the post, candidates are advised to read the complete notification. Find the official notice here.

Details of Post: (Total 226)

For Information Technology & MIS (IT & MIS): 139 positions

For Legal: 28 positions

For Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB&EP): 16 positions

For Infrastructure Management Department (IMD) - Premises:10 positions

For Fraud Risk Management (FRMG): 09 positions

For Risk Management - Information Security Group (ISG): 06 positions

For Treasury: 06 positions

For Infrastructure Management Department (IMD) - Security: 05 positions

For Finance & Accounts (FAD): 04 positions

For Administration - Rajbhasha: 03 positions

The number of opportunities or reserved vacancies is provisional and may differ according to actual requirements of the banks.

“The selection process for aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, working experience and Educational Qualifications among others as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents in support,” the official notice reads.

The application after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all posts or grades; it would be subject to verification with the originals, the notification adds.

More details on eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and others are available in the detailed advertisement.