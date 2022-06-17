The applicant should be a graduate in any discipline from a government recognised university or have an equivalent qualification recognized by the Central government. Candidates with a Diploma course will not be eligible for the posts.

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) will deactivate the online application link for filling up various posts of Executives (On Contract) and Assistant managers today, 17 June. Aspiring candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at idbibank.in.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 1,044 vacancies for IDBI Executive (on contract) as well as 500 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A posts. The online examination will tentatively be held on 9 July for the post of Executive and on 23 July for Assistant Manager posts.

What are the eligibility criteria?

Age Limit: The aspiring candidates should be at least 20 years old for the post of Executive. For the post of Assistant Manager, the minimum age is 21 years. The upper age limit for Executive and Assistant Manager posts are 25 years and 28 years, respectively.

Educational Qualification: The applicant should be a graduate in any discipline from a government recognised university or have an equivalent qualification recognized by the Central government. Candidates with a Diploma course will not be eligible for the posts.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Step 1: Go the IDBI website at idbibank.in

Step 2: Go to the Application Link under “Recruitment of Executives (On Contract) & Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF – 2022-23”

Step 3: Register yourself and continue with the application process.

Step 4: Fill your details in the form, pay the IDBI application fee and press submit.

Step 5: Print your form for future reference.

What is the application fee?

The intimation charges for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories is Rs 200, whereas the application fee and intimation charges for aspirants from other categories is Rs 1,000.

What are the selection criteria for both posts?

For the post of Executive (On contract), the selection process will consist of:

Online Test Document Verification Pre-Recruitment Medical Test

For the post of Assistant Manager, the selection process will consist of: