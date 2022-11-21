ICSI CSEET November 2022 result declared; check direct link here
To access the result, candidates must use their application/ registration number and date of birth on the portal. Check the steps here
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 November session result today, 21 November. Candidates can download the CSEET result 2022 by visiting the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. The Institute released the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test result, and individual applicant’s subject-wise break-up of marks after 4 pm.
To check the ICSI CSEET 2022 scorecard, candidates will be required to use their roll number and date of birth on the portal.
To qualify for the CSEET exam, candidates have to secure 40 per cent marks in individual subjects and 50 percent marks in aggregate.
The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CSEET November 2022 session will be up on the website immediately after the declaration of the result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download it for their reference. It is to be noted that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates by ICSI.
Read the notice here: https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/19112022_Declaration_CSEET_November_2022.pdf
Here’s how to check the CSEET November 2022 session result:
Step 1: Go to icsi.edu.
Step 2: Search and click on the ‘ICSI CSEET Result 2022 link’ on the homepage
Step 3: Then enter the details using roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: The ICSI CSEET Result 2022 will appear on the screen. It will display the section-wise marks and overall score of the candidate.
Step 5: Save the scorecard on your computer/laptop.
Step 6: Take a printout of the ICSI CSEET November 2022 session result for future reference.
Find the direct link here: https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/scorecard/E2239K0291D/
The ICSI conducted the CSEET 2022 November exam on 12 and 14 November this year in remote proctored mode.
