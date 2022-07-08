ICSI CSEET July 2022: Exam to be held tomorrow, check instructions for candidates

Last week, the ICSI released the admit card for CSEET July 2022 on their official website - icsi.edu. Candidates who are yet to download can visit the portal and get hold of their ICSI CSEET July 2022 exam hall ticket by keying in their registration number or unique ID and date of birth.

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, 9 July by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The CSEET July 2022 exam will be held online via remote proctored mode.

Aspirants can appear for the CSEET July 2022 examination through their personal computer or laptop with an active internet connectivity. Prior to taking the test, they are advised to download the mandatory safe exam browser (SEB) on the desktop of laptop that they will use to appear for the examination.

According to a statement released by ICSI, user ID, password and the batch timing will be communicated to the candidate via an email or SMS half an hour before the exam commences.

ICSI CSEET July 2022 Exam: Here are some instructions for appearing candidates

- Log in to the CSEET test portal at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

- Download the CSEET July 2022 admit card along with the instructions during the test.

- Take the test using credentials sent on their respective email IDs or messages.

- Need to have a computer or a laptop, constant power supply and active internet connectivity.

- No book, note, study material and mobile phone or electronic gadget is allowed during the exam hours.

- Monitoring will be done, taking unfair means during the exam can lead to cancellation of the same.

- Other than the candidate himself or herself, no other person should be present for the exam.