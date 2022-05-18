ICSI CSEET 2022 result to be announced at 4 pm, check steps to download scorecard

The ICSI CSEET result will carry details like name of the applicant, marks, unique ID and so on. No physical copy of the marksheet will provided by the ICSI.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2022 result today, 18 May. According to the official notification, the CSEET result will be announced at 4 pm. Once it is released, students can check their ICSI CSEET result at icsi.edu.

It is to be noted that the CS entrance exam for the session of May was conducted on 7 and 9 May through online mode. View the notice here.

What are the steps to check CSEET 2022 Result for May Session?

Step 1: Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, the candidates will be required to click on the designated result link.

Step 3: A new login window will then appear on the screen. Applicants need to fill up their registration number and date of birth to check their result.

Step 4: The CSEET result will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Take a print out of your CSEET result for future reference

After the CSEET 2022 result is declared, the candidates will be able to check the subject-wise break up of their scores. It is to be noted that the CSEET will carry details such as the name of the applicant, marks, unique ID or registration number, the subjects and so on. The formal e-result-cum-mark sheet of CSEET will be made available on the official website immediately after result declaration.

Candidates will not get a physical copy of their scorecard and they will be able to download their CSEET result from the official website only. To qualify for the exams, candidates require a minimum of 40 percent marks in all four papers and 50 percent marks in aggregate.

For more information, aspirants can visit the official ICSI website.