ICSI CSEET 2022: Application process begins at icsi.edu, check details here

The last date to fill up the ICSI CSEET 2022 application form is 15 October 2022. The CSEET exam will be conducted on 12 November. The Institute also took to social media to announce the commencement of the registration process.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the registration process for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2022 examinations. Those who are Interested and eligible for the examination can apply online through the official website of the institute at icsi.edu.

What are the steps to register for the CSEET 2022 exam?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Select “CSEET CS Executive Entrance Test” section on the homepage

Step 3: Go to the link that reads, “Hurry up! Registration open for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2022 session. Last date of Registration is 15th October, 2022. For Registration click here.”

Step 4: Go through the instructions carefully and then proceed to CSEET Registration.

Step: 5: Fill up the CSEET Registration details including the name of the candidate, Aadhaar Card number, Nationality, and others.

Step 6: Login using system-generated id and password.

Step 7: Fill up the application form.

Step 8: Pay your CSEET 2022 registration fee.

Step 9: Upload all the required documents.

Step 10: Check your application form.

Step 11: Submit your CSEET form and print it out for future reference.

Here is the direct link of the application.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Candidates should have cleared or should be appearing in the senior secondary ( 10+ 2) or an equivalent examination. Before proceeding to fill up the registration form, applicants should make sure that they are ready with the soft copy of these documents:

Candidate’s photograph

Applicant's signature

Category Certificate of the candidate for availing concession

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for regular updates.

