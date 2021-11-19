ICSI CSEET 2021:Result to be released at 4 pm today on icsi.edu; check details here

Candidates who appeared in the CSEET 2021 exam can check their results at the official website at - https://www.icsi.edu/.

The results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 will be put out at 4 pm today, 19 November, by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who appeared in the CSEET 2021 exam can check their results at the official website at - https://www.icsi.edu/.

Steps to check ICSI CSEET 2021 results:

Visit the official website at https://www.icsi.edu/

Click on the link for the CSEET 2021 exam result

Key in your details such as registration number and date of birth

Check your marks for each subject

Download the result and keep a hard copy of the CSEET for future use

Candidates are informed that along with the result, online mark sheets will also be released. In the mark sheet, candidates will be able to check their subject-wise break up of marks that they have obtained and will also be able to download their online mark sheets. Once the result is declared, the result-cum-marks statement will also be uploaded.

Candidates have to note that no physical copy of result-cum-marks statement will be given to them, as per news reports.

The CSEET November 2021 examination was conducted by ICSI on 13 November through remote proctored mode. However, due to some technical issues, some candidates were not able to appear for the paper.

The ICSI gave another chance to such students who missed their papers due to technical errors. On 14 November, ICSI conducted a re-test for students who could not give the exam on 13 November. However, this was the last opportunity and those who failed to appear in the retest were marked absent.

The ICSI has recently revised the admission criteria for CS Executive Programme. Candidates who have a graduate or a postgraduate degree do not need to appear for the CSEET paper and will be allowed direct admission to the CS Executive Programme.

The ICSI CSEET is a computer-based exam held all over India for candidates who wish to seek admission in the Company Secretary Course. On 10 and 11 July, the first session of CSEET 2021 was conducted in an online remote mode. For the July session, around 64.14 percent of students passed, according to ICSI.