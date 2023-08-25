The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has rolled out the results for the Company Secretary Professional Program 2023. Candidates seeking recruitment under the post of company secretary and appeared for the exam can directly visit the official website at icsi.edu and check the results. Notably, the results for the CS Professional programme were announced at 11 am today. Meanwhile, the results for the CS Executive programme are scheduled to be announced at 2 pm.

This time, the top three positions have been secured by girls. While Rashi Amrut Parakh ranked first, Jenny Dipen Panchmatia bagged the second position, followed by Manya Shrivastava who stood at the third spot.

While checking their scorecards, individuals will be required to provide their registration number and roll number. Additionally, candidates should remember that no result-cum-marks statement in physical form will be given to them by the institute. However, a hard copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the CS professional programme candidates within a time span of 30 days.

CS results June 2023: Steps to follow to check your scorecard

First of all, navigate to the official ICSI website – icsi.edu. On the homepage, click on the link provided under CS Executive/Professional June 2023 results. Key in your registration number and roll number to log in. This will display your marksheet on the screen. Check your scorecard and proceed to download it for future use.

The ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams for the June 2023 session were conducted by the authority between 1 to 10 June, 2023. Meanwhile, the next examination for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is scheduled to be conducted on November 4. Candidates appearing for the CSEET are advised to register themselves before 15 October.

Company secretaries play a crucial role in corporate governance and compliance as they are responsible for ensuring that the company follows legal and regulatory requirements. They are also assigned the responsibility to act as key advisors to boards of directors and share their expertise in areas such as company law, corporate governance, and financial regulations among a few others.