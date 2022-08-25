Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the CS Professional June Result. The result has been declared today, 25 August on the official web portal of the Institute at icsi.edu. The institute has also released the CS Professional merit list and topper list

The institute has also released the CS Professional merit list and topper list.

The CS Executive result June has been announced at 2 PM, at icsi.edu. Candidates can access the individual scorecard by logging into the examination portal by filling in their CS registration ID and password.

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be sent to applicants at their registered address soon.

In case the physical copy of the marks statement is not received within 30 days of declaration of result then the candidates should contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu .

It is to be ensured that your particulars are correctly mentioned in the mail sent to them.

The top 3 ranking students as per the announcement made by the Institute are as follows:

Rameshbhai Chandwani has secured Rank 1 followed by Girishkar D Marur who is on Rank 2 while Harsh Dev Chaudhary secured Rank 3.

CS Professional June results 2022: Steps to check-

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the text that reads “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”

Step 3: Fill in your CS registration ID and password

Step 4: The result of CS Professional will be appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the CS Professional result for future reference

CS Professional Results:

https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/17082022_RESULTANNOUNCEMENT.pdf

With the ICSI CS Professional Results announced, candidates now await the declaration of the Executive Results, which will be released today as mentioned above.

After the candidates receive the online result, they must go through the provisional mark sheet and check it for any errors. This includes the name of the candidate, their roll number, marks and other details.

The next exam for the Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from 21 to 30 December. The application form, with the required exam fee, can be filled out online and submitted on 26 August.

