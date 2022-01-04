ICSI CS June 2022 exams date sheet out at icsi.edu; check details here

As per the official notice, the CS Professional exams will be held from 1 to 10 June 2022 while the Executive exams will be conducted from 1 to 9 June.

The date sheet for the Company Secretary (CS) June 2022 exams has been put out by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Students can check the CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams timetable at the official website at https://icsi.edu.

As per the official notice, the CS Professional exams will be held from 1 to 10 June 2022 while the Executive exams will be conducted from 1 to 9 June. The ICSI has also reserved 11, 12, 13 and 14 June for any exigencies. The exams will be held in a single three-hour shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

Check the CS June 2022 Executive and Professional exam date sheet here.

Check the CS June 2022 Foundation exam date sheet here.

On 1 June, the Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Module I) paper will be held for the Executive course. For the CS Professional programme, the Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics (Module 1) paper will be held on the same date.

No exam will be held on 5 June as it will be a Sunday.

As per the official notice, some of the CS papers will be OMR-based, while others would be open-book exams or computer-based tests. The CS Professional Multidisciplinary Case Studies and the Elective 1 paper will be open book tests. Furthermore, the CS Executive Tax Laws (Module I), Financial and Strategic Management (Module II) and Corporate and Management Accounting (Module II) papers will be OMR-based.

The CS Foundation June 2022 exam will be conducted on 15 and 16 June in two shifts of 90 minutes each. The first Foundation exam will be held from 9:30 am to 11 am while the second exam will be conducted from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. On 15 June, the Business Environment and Law and the Business Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship papers will be held. On 16 June, the ICSI will conduct the CS Foundation papers for Business Economics and Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing.

For more information, applicants are requested to regularly visit the official website of the ICSI.