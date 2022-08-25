The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the CS Executive result on 25 August. The CS Executive results were announced at 2 pm. Candidates can check their CS result at icsi.edu.

The CS Executive toppers list and provisional merit list have also been released by the Institute. Candidates can check their ICSI CS Executive June 2022 results on the official website at icsi.edu.

To access the ICSI CS Executive result, candidates have to submit their application number or roll number and date of birth.

This year, Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani has bagged the top position in the CS Professional exam. Girishkar D Marur and Harsh Dev Chaudhary have secured the second and third rank respectively. A total of 19 students have passed the exam.

Check simple steps to download the ICSI CS Executive Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to ICSI’s official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Search and click on CS Executive Result link.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their correct user ID and password on the ICSI portal.

Step 4: The CS Executive exam results 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Then download the CS Executive June 2022 exam scorecard

Step 6: Keep a printout of the CS Executive exam for further purpose

Find the direct link here: https://icsi.examresults.net/

Students have to secure at least 40 percent marks in each subject as well as 50 percent marks in aggregate, to pass the CS Executive exam. Candidates who clear the CS Executive June 2022 will be eligible to enroll themselves in the CS Professional course.

The ICSI CS Executive programme exam will be conducted from 21 to 30 December. The CS Executive registrations 2022 for the December session will begin from tomorrow, 26 August.

