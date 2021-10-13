ICSI CS Executive 2021 scorecards released at icsi.edu; foundation result delayed due to technical error

Meanwhile, the ICSI CS Foundation exam results, which were to be announced today at 4:00 pm, have been delayed due to a technical error, the institute has informed.

The results of the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Programme Examinations, June 2021 session have been declared today, 13 October by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates, who had appeared for the test, can now check and download scores at the official portal, https://icsi.edu/home/.

The results can be accessed by students using their roll number and registration number. For the unversed, the examinations for the ICSI CS Executive, Professional, and Foundation programmes were held between 10 to 20 August.

The CS Foundation exam was conducted in a computer-based mode. While, on the other hand, few exams of CS Professional and Executive courses were held in Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) format.

Steps to check CS Executive result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://icsi.edu/home/

Step 2: Search and select the CS Executive exam link that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates will have to submit their roll number and registration number

Step 4: After submitting all details, within a few seconds, the CS Executive results will appear on the page

Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Direct link to avail CS Executive result 2021: https://icsi.examresults.net/

Meanwhile, the ICSI CS Foundation exam results, which were to be announced today at 4:00 pm, have been delayed due to a technical error, the institute has informed. “The result will be displayed as soon as the error is rectified. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the ICSI joint secretary announced on the website.

Earlier in the day, ICSI announced the CS Professional results. Before the announcement of results, the institute had notified that the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive and Foundation Programmes will be issued on the official website soon after the release of scorecards. Additionally, the Marks Statement is being issued for downloading for purposes like reference, use, and records.

